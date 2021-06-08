Barcelona Meet Agents of Man City Duo as Rumours of Raid on Premier League Club Circulate

Barcelona have reportedly met with the agents of two Manchester City players over the possibility of signing the pair during the next few months.

The La Liga side have already made major moves on Manchester City players this summer, after the signing of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia last week - albeit on free transfers after their respective Etihad deals came to an end.

But this pursuit of players at the home of the Premier League champions looks set to continue, as reports from Spain continue to push the idea that contact is and has been made between Camp Nou officials and the agents and representatives of Manchester City players.

It was reported earlier this week that Barcelona had been in touch with two top Premier League stars over the possibility of a move, and those two names have now been confirmed as both being from Pep Guardiola's squad.

READ MORE: Atletico Madrid consider offering £70M star for Bernardo Silva

READ MORE: Barcelona target move for Man City winger Raheem Sterling

According to the information of journalist Jose Alvarez, speaking on Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito, Barcelona have now met with the representatives of both Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez.

Alvarez suggests that the Algerian has been left relatively unhappy and holds some level of interest in a move away from Manchester City due to this employer's interest in the double signing of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Both players would mount a challenge towards Mahrez's first team position, however the 30 year-old has made it very clear on multiple occasions that he holds a desire to remain at the Etihad Stadium into next season.

Speaking recently while away on international duty, Riyad Mahrez explained, "There is nothing to say about my future. I'm fine in Manchester. I will remain inshallah.”

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola makes demand of club board towards Jack Grealish

READ MORE: Where Phil Foden ranks amongst the world's most expensive players

Manchester City's respective pursuits of Jack Grealish and Harry Kane are yet to develop, from the knowledge of the public, beyond purely media talk and speculation. However, the feeling is that both players are of significant interest to Pep Guardiola.

Grealish represents additional creativity that could be required to drive Manchester City towards their first ever Champions League triumph, while Kane is very much a necessity as the club seek a replacement for the recently-departed Sergio Aguero.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra