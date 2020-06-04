Barcelona midfielder 'would only leave for Pep Guardiola' - interest from club confirmed

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto 'will only leave for Pep Guardiola', according to Mundodeportivo.

The 28-year-old was reported yesterday to be of some interest to Manchester City, with Txiki Begiristain receiving 'approval' from Pep Guardiola for the signing of the versatile midfielder.

Those reports have been reiterated and confirmed by Mundodeportivo on Thursday morning, with the Spanish paper stating that Roberto 'is an object of interest' for the Premier League champions. It is also suggested that Sergi Roberto would only 'abandon' Barcelona if he 'received a call from a team coached by Pep Guardiola'.

It still seems rather surprising to hear of interest from Manchester City for a player who would undoubtedly play second fiddle to the likes of Rodri and Fernandinho in defensive midfield.

The Spanish midfielder has made 29 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring just the one goal and providing two assists in those games.

