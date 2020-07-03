Barcelona 'negotiating' for the return of Man City starlet this summer

Barcelona are 'negotiating' with Manchester City over the return of former academy graduate Eric Garcia this summer, according to a report by SPORT as relayed by BarcaCentre.

SPORT say talks are still in the 'initial phase' and it doesn't look likely that an agreement will be found anytime soon.

Garcia's contract at the club reportedly expires in 2021 - when Pep Guardiola's deal ends too. Earlier reports suggested the Spaniard could be waiting to see what the situation is with the manager before tying himself down to any long term deal.

(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

The Catalonan coach has shown huge faith in the centre-back this season - most recently in City's 4-0 win over Liverpool in the Premier League. He's appeared 13 times in the first team this season, and that's only likely to increase with the remaining fixtures in the league not meaning much.

Many City fans are confused as to why the club are even in negotiations over a sale - if the reports are to be believed. Although it's likely Manchester City will move for a central defender this summer, Garcia is almost certainly in Guardiola's future plans.

-----

