Barcelona Offer EIGHT Players to Man City in Pursuit of First-Team Star - Representatives Using 'Promise' To Secure Summer Exit

The representatives of Manchester City Bernardo Silva are using a 'promise' made by Pep Guardiola last summer to secure an exit for their client this summer, according to the latest information.

The feeling in various quarters over the past few days is that the Portugal international almost certainly wants out of the club, and this appears to have been the case for some while now too.

This has almost certainly come as a surprise to many Manchester City fans since talk of a departure first emerged, mainly due to the performances of the player last season showing now signs of unhappiness or discontent - which is perhaps a testament to Bernardo Silva's professionalism.

Nonetheless, the player wants out, and the latest talk from English press is that Barcelona have understood Manchester City's valuation and have also tabled several players to possibly include in a deal and drive down the initial transfer fee.

According to the information of Duncan Castles, while speaking on the latest edition of the Transfer Window podcast, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola assured Bernardo Silva that if you the Portugal international gave him another season, the player would be permitted a move in what is now the current summer window.

It is this promise that Castles claims Bernardo Silva's representatives are using as leverage in securing a move away from the Etihad Stadium in the coming weeks/months.

Regarding the reasons behind Bernardo Silva's desire to leave Manchester, and reasoning that aligns itself with various other reports in recent days, Duncan Castles reports that while the player is not unhappy with Manchester City as a team, he has had enough of English football and doesn't enjoy living in the north-west as a climate.

To a degree, it is reported, Bernardo Silva has had his time in Manchester, explored the city - as publicised on Instagram on various occasions - and wants somewhere to live and another league to play in.

On the subject of La Liga giants Barcelona, there is interest obviously, and Duncan Castles goes as far as to say that Ronald Koeman's side have made an 'informal proposal' to player.

For Manchester City, they feel that Bernardo Silva's value has increased from €50 million. The latest information is that the ideal scenario for Txiki Begiristain and co is securing a 'large cash offer' from Barcelona or Atletico Madrid, and using those funds in their pursuit of Jack Grealish and a new centre-forward.

Such is the former's desire to sign Silva that Castles states they have put forward eight players for Manchester City to pick from in a part-swap: Sergi Roberto, Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba, Coutinho, Clement Lenglet, Trincao, Sergio Busquets, and Pique.

This news will undoubtedly not be taken well by Manchester City supporters, as Bernardo Silva has established himself as a firm fan favourite since his arrival four years ago, and has been a huge success on the field.

However, the club appear to have their ideal replacement in mind, and very little would complain at the prospect of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish starting alongside the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden from next season.

