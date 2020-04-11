City Xtra
Barcelona 'open' to a proposed swap deal for Man City defender

Harry Winters

Barcelona are understood to be “open” to a proposed swap deal which would see Joao Cancelo leave Manchester City after just one season at the club, in exchange for Nelson Semedo of Barcelona, according to SPORT as relayed by Sport Witness.

Cancelo, who joined from Juventus last summer in a swap deal involving Danilo, has struggled to live up to his big reputation and large price tag; with the full-back having been unable to displace Kyle Walker and cement his place in City’s starting eleven.

Despite signing a six year contract with City, a mysterious no show at this years League Cup final led to a cryptic post-match message from Pep Guardiola seemingly aimed at Joao Cancelo’s attitude, and threw his future at the Etihad into doubt having started just 18 times for City so far this season.

There had been reports linking the most expensive fullback in the world back to Italy this summer, but it has since emerged that Barcelona could be interested in the fullback in a player plus cash deal. They reportedly are willing to offer 26-year-old right-back Nelson Semedo as part of the deal; but would also want some money from City.

The proposed deal has been brokered by Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes who is aiming to try and solve both players unhappiness at their respective clubs. Nelson Semedo has played 29 times this season and believes the physicality of the Premier League would suit him.

