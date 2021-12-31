Barcelona Plan Summer Transfer for Man City Star Defender Following Ferran Torres Deal

Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte remains a target for Barcelona, with the La Liga club interested in signing the defender in the summer, according to a new report.

Laporte, who was signed by Manchester City for £57 million from Athletic Bilbao in the January transfer window of 2018, was linked with a potential return to Spain during the previous summer.

City had supposedly been open to selling the 27 year-old during the window, with the Daily Mail reporting in August that the Spanish international would have been allowed to leave, if Etihad officials received a bid in the region of £60 million from potential suitors.

However, Laporte - who represented Spain at the European Championships after changing international allegiance, has featured in the majority of Manchester City's matches so far this season, starting 19 games including 16 Premier League matches.

Despite seeing a significant increase in playing time at the Etihad Stadium so far this campaign, a new report from The Sun claims that La Liga giants Barcelona are planning to make a move for Aymeric Laporte in the upcoming summer market.

The cash-strapped Catalan club, who signed both Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers from the reigning Premier League champions last summer, this week announced the signing of Ferran Torres.

Torres has returned to La Liga for a deal that could total up to £55 million across the course of the player's contract, with the 21 year-old departing Manchester City less than 18 months into his five-year deal.

Barcelona reportedly want to link Aymeric Laporte up with former Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia, with Xavi claimed to be set to receive transfer funds in the summer, despite the Spanish side's dire financial situation.

Laporte was rumoured to be one of a number of Manchester City stars who wanted to leave the club across the course of June to August 2021, however whether the central defender would seek an exit at the end of the ongoing campaign is currently unknown.

