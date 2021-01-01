Barcelona plan to announce an agreement with Man City for the transfer of young defender in January

In the January transfer window, Barcelona are planning to announce the agreement with Manchester City to sign free agent Eric Garcia in the summer, according to Spanish journalist Fernando Polo.

The former La Masia graduate's long-awaited move back to La Liga looks to be edging ever closer. Garcia has rejected a new contract offer from City numerous times and it's well documented a move back to Barcelona is his preferred destination.

The plan for Barcelona is announce in January that they've reached an agreement with City to sign Garcia once he becomes a free agent in the summer. This would prevent the 19-year-old from agreeing a new contract at the club or another side trying to sign him.

Since breaking into the first team early last season, Garcia has thoroughly impressed Pep Guardiola with his performances. So much so that the Catalan has reportedly been constantly asking Garcia to renew - but his heart seems set on a move to Barcelona.

