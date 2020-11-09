Barcelona plot ambitious January bid for Man City player - expectation that it will be turned down

Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia has informed Barcelona of his 'total predisposition' to rejoin the club either in January or next summer, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, as relayed by Sport Witness.

Garcia, who is into the final 12 months of his contract at Manchester City, revealed that he did not intend to sign another contract at the club towards the back end of the previous campaign. Since then, the defender has looked destined to return to his former club Barcelona.

The Catalan side failed to agree a fee with Manchester City in the summer to sign Garcia, despite Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman reportedly having the teenager as one his top targets. Now though, the Spanish giants intend to tie the teenager to a contract in January ahead of move in the summer.

The Mundo Deportivo story, relayed by Sport Witness, claims that once Barcelona have agreed a contract with Garcia, they will go back to the Blues and see if they 'want to charge something' in the new year which the Catalan club would see as 'reasonable'.

Barcalona are said to be able to offer €4 million for the defender in January, which is significantly less than the previous €20 million offer put forward in the summer, which City declined.

They anticipate that Manchester City will rebuff the approach and, as FIFA laws allow, intend to just tie him down to a contract for next season.

There had been some talk that Manchester City could potentially be persuade Garcia to change his mind throughout the course of the season. However, this report claims that it is his 'total predisposition' to return to Spain and play for Barcelona.

Garcia made a total of 20 appearances for Manchester City last season, but since the club’s decision to sign Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias in his position in the summer, the teenager has so far only featured in four of City’s first 12 games.

