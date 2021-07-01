Barcelona Pushing Man City to Sign Current Defender - Inter Milan Emerge Potential Alternative Suitor

Barcelona are facing a notable dilemma regarding the future of current right-back Sergi Roberto, and the side has turned to Manchester City for a possible solution to this matter.

Barcelona are in the midst of a notable summer transfer window, with club officials looking to resolve the uncertain futures of multiple players.

Among them is Sergi Roberto, who is currently set to hit free agency next year.

According to a report from the Spanish-based outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona has formulated a plan to address Roberto's future at the club. For one, club officials remain open to offers for the Spain international, but they have taken a step further regarding this stance.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan side has gone out of its ways to reach out to Manchester City to gauge its interest in signing Roberto.

Barcelona has "repeatedly called" Manchester City in an effort to accelerate transfer talks for the defender, but for now, the Premier League side is not budging as it has not yet placed an offer on the table for him.

Manchester City would have to act quick if it aspires to haul in Roberto, as the report adds that Inter Milan is showing an early intrigue in taking a lead in this transfer race.

On the other hand, Barcelona club officials would be content with keeping Roberto past the ongoing summer transfer window, as the side stands open to pursuing extension talks for its versatile talent.

Injuries plagued Roberto's campaign this past season - he missed 20 La Liga matches due to an ongoing and problematic muscle injury.

It will be noteworthy to see whether any other club aspires to jump ahead of both Manchester City and Inter Milan in the possible transfer race for the veteran defender.

