Barcelona Raise Offer to Sign Man City Star in January Following Champions League Exit

Barcelona have raised their offer for Manchester City star Ferran Torres to €45 million plus €15 million in ‘variables’, according to a new report.

The Catalan giants have been linked with a January swoop for Torres over the past month, with reports suggesting that the 21-year-old is keen to take up a fresh challenge and be a key attacking outlet under newly-appointed manager Xavi.

Torres, who joined Manchester City from Valencia for a fee of £21 million, made an impressive start to the campaign up top for Pep Guardiola's side before suffering a foot fracture on international duty in October.

Talks have been ongoing between Barcelona and the Premier League champions over a fee for the Spain international, who has reportedly informed Guardiola of his desire to return to the La Liga outfit - perhaps in anticipation of his current side potentially recruiting a big-name striker in the summer.

With Barcelona in a dire financial situation, it is highly likely that a potential transfer fee for Torres would have to be paid in instalments - given Manchester City's desire for any move to be funded solely by money as opposed to the suitor side's desire to include one of their fringe players in a package deal.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Barcelona have raised their offer for Torres to €45 million plus an additional €15 million in 'variables', which could boost their chances of landing their top target for the upcoming transfer window.

However, while an agreement has 'begins to be close' between the two sides, payment terms are yet to be agreed upon between Barcelona and Manchester City for Torres, who has reportedly agreed terms over a five-year contract at Camp Nou.

It has emerged that Manchester City have reduced their asking price for Torres from around €70 million to €60 million, and while Barcelona want to pay transfer fee in instalments, the Etihad side want the first payment to be a 'powerful one' - to enter the market and sign an immediate replacement.

Following Barcelona's elimination from the Champions League group-stage on Wednesday, talks are intensifying between the two sides over a deal for Torres, who has been wooed by the prospect of returning to his home country and leading the line for one of the greatest football clubs in the world.

Guardiola has reportedly allowed Torres to seal an exit in January for the right price, but it remains to be seen if Barcelona can strike an agreement over a transfer fee for the Spaniard, who is expected to return to full first-team training at City in a few weeks after starting individual training sessions in November.

