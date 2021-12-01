Barcelona Reach Total Agreement for Manchester City's Ferran Torres

FC Barcelona and Manchester City's Ferran Torres have reached a total agreement over the forward's potential move to the Camp Nou, according to new reports.

The recent explosion of rumours regarding Ferran Torres' potential move to Barcelona have sent some associated with Manchester City into a frenzy.

The 21-year-old is seen as a future star at the Etihad Stadium, and has even shown form as a striker for Manchester City this season - scoring two goals in four games, before being injured on international duty with Spain.

However, the young Spaniard appears to be eager to move to the Nou Camp, which will not be surprising to many, as Barcelona and Real Madrid still have the same allure with young players - despite their recent financial and footballing troubles.

According to an emerging report this week, Barcelona have now reached a total agreement with Ferran Torres over a long-term contract, as per Patrick Berger of Sport1.

As per the information from Berger, Ferran Torres wants to leave Manchester City in the January transfer window, and manager Pep Guardiola has agreed to let the forward leave.

Yet, the two clubs will have to come to an agreement on a transfer fee, but are said to still be negotiating.

The Premier League club are said to have set a price tag of €70 million for Ferran Torres, but with Barcelona's recent financial woes, that fee could be hard to reach.

There have been murmurs in some corners that the La Liga club are interested in offering a host of players in return to lessen the amount of cash that they have to part ways with.

Sergi Roberto, Clément Lenglet, Óscar Mingueza, Coutinho, Neto, and Samuel Umtiti have all been mentioned - however, any swap deal is unlikely, with Manchester City's squad already full to the brim with world class talent.

