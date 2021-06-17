Sports Illustrated home
Barcelona 'Seduces' Man City Star The Most - Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid Remain Options For Unhappy Player

With Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte keen to leave the Etihad Stadium after a frustrating season, the shortlist of clubs that he wants to join has emerged - with one name topping the list.
Author:
Publish date:

After a season where the 27 year-old found himself displaced from Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven on the back of staggering performances from John Stones and Ruben Dias, the Spaniard appears ready to look for greener pastures.

And while some reports suggest he could be looking to head to Madrid (either club will do), Mundo Deportivo claim that Barcelona is the ‘team that most seduces him’.

According to the relayed report by Sport Witness, Aymeric Laporte likes Ronald Koeman’s side. 

Boosting that desire is the fact that his two friends and former teammates, Sergio Agüero and Eric García, joined the Catalan club only two weeks ago.

The latter spoke of the possibility of Laporte joining the La Liga giants during an exclusive interview with Spanish media this week, in which he stated, "I don't know. We haven't talked about this. We are focused on the Euros, but if he comes to us, obviously he's a great player."

However, Barcelona’s financial situation remains a mystery, with many reports claiming that they will not have the money to make big splashes in the summer transfer market. 

As a result, any chance of the Catalan club securing the services of the Manchester City defender will hinge on the Premier League Champions agreeing to some form of swap deal. 

