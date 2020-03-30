City Xtra
Barcelona 'seem' to have beaten Man City and Real Madrid to the signature of Inter star

WillBeaman19

Barcelona 'seem' to have beaten Manchester City and Real Madrid to the signature of Lautaro Martinez, as per Gazzetta Dello Sport as relayed by BarcaCentre.

The race for the in-demand Inter Milan striker, Lautaro Martinez 'seems' to be coming to a close as the Argentinian would prefer a move to the Nou Camp over a move to Manchester or Madrid. 

borussia-dortmund-v-inter-milan-group-f-uefa-champions-league
(Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Martinez has proved an integral part of Inter Milan's attacking line, scoring 16 goals so far this season. The 22 year-old would cost either clubs around the €80m mark. 

With Sergio Agüero's departure from the club edging ever closer, and rumours of Gabriel Jesus leaving the club starting to build, Martinez could be one City look to bring in to lead the line.

fbl-eur-c1-inter-training
(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

-----

