Club Sense 'Optimism' in Deal for Man City Forward - Transfer Could Be Completed As Soon As January

Ferran Torres' proposed move from Manchester City to Barcelona may happen sooner than some may have expected, as per new information.

With the January transfer window looming ever closer, there are yet more updates coming to light surrounding the future of Manchester City's Ferran Torres, and a proposed move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

Stories concerning the situation have been far more prevalent in Spain compared to England in recent weeks, with reporters concerning Barcelona showing plenty of excitement around the potential signing of one of Spain's best talents.

As per a new report from Spanish Mundo Deportivo’s Fernando Polo, it has been stated that the two clubs seem to be reaching an agreement over the valuation of the Spanish international.

There is now reportedly a sense of ‘optimism’ around the Camp Nou and the player himself that a move from Manchester City could well be made official as quickly as January.

Reports from Spain have suggested that the Catalan heavyweights were only willing to pay a €45 million fee for the 21-year old, despite Manchester City’s apparent €60 million price tag.

However, an agreement may well be reached for a target that is considered right at the top of club legend Xavi’s shortlist to revive Barca’s misfiring attack.

Signed from Valencia for a reported fee of £20.8 million in 2020, Ferran Torres has certainly struggled to stamp his authority in the English game. While Pep Guardiola has openly raved about the Spaniard’s potential as a number nine, the club’s pursuit for Harry Kane in the summer was a clear indication of bringing in a more established presence through the door.

With the Sky Blues having entered the 2021/22 campaign without a seasoned striker, this was meant to be the season when the prodigious forward finally made his mark at the Etihad Stadium.

However, a long-term foot injury sustained during international duty stopped Ferran Torres in his tracks to become the side’s much-needed successor to Sergio Aguero.

