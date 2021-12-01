Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Barcelona Set Price Limit for Man City Star - Contacts 'Set to Continue' Regarding Transfer

    Barcelona have set a €40 million price limit on attempts to sign Manchester City's Ferran Torres, however the Blues are looking for a fee in the €70 million range.
    It seems we are now only getting daily - or sometimes even hourly - updates on FC Barcelona's pursuit of Manchester City forward Ferran Torres.

    This story has exploded since the weekend, when it was first reported that Torres had spoken to manager Pep Guardiola about wanting to leave the club - with the Catalan giants being the main interested party.

    That information was then confirmed by local, as well as Barcelona-based journalists. 

    However, the main sticking point during any negotiations between the two clubs was always going to be the asking price from Manchester City, with the interested La Liga side currently in over €1.5 billion of debt.

    A lot of different rumours have emerged since the initial reports.

    Some have suggested that Barcelona are willing to offer fringe players - including the likes of former Liverpool attacking midfielder, Coutinho - in exchange for Torres, with others saying that Manchester City are standing firm on their financial valuation.

    Today, Sport in Spain have reported Barcelona cannot exceed €40 million for Ferran Torres - a figure that would only be acceptable to Camp Nou officials if paid from next summer. 

    The economic differences between the two sides are 'great', and while they have the player's 'OK', things are 'very complicated'.

    The report also adds that Barcelona do not believe Torres' valuation is more than €60 million at the moment - which is the fee the Blues are claimed to be asking for. 

    Contacts will however continue between all the relevant parties, helped by the determination of the player to move to the Camp Nou and his representatives.

    Whether this deal goes through or not will completely depend on what Barça can offer. If they can pay a suitable price, Manchester City have never typically stood in the way of a player's desire to move on.

    Barcelona Set Price Limit for Man City Star - Contacts 'Set to Continue' Regarding Transfer

