Barcelona set to make opening bid for want-a-way Man City star - £14 million fee mentioned

Barcelona are expected to make an opening bid for contract rebel Eric Garcia in the coming days, with an offer of €15M (£14M) for the 19-year-old reportedly imminent, according to Goal.

The Catalan giants have identified the La Masia graduate as their top transfer target this summer, with the vision to rebuild an aging defence around the Spanish U21 star, after the boyhood Barca fan has turned down a new contract at the Etihad, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2021.

Indications from Manchester City suggest that they will not accept an offer of less than €23M, rising to €30M with potential add-ons, however with the club in a weak position to negotiate due to the short duration left on his contract, City may be forced to cash in on the want-away defender.

The Spaniard made his breakthrough into the first team this season; making 14 appearances in the Premier League.

