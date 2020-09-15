Barcelona set to present their second offer to Man City for young centre-back

Barcelona are set to present their second offer to Manchester City for Eric García, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The most that could be offered for the defender will be €15M, while City want a minimum of €18M. If no agreement is found, Barcelona will wait until next summer and sign the player for free.

If the 19-year-old does finish out his final season on his City contract, it would not displease him. He is aware that Pep Guardiola rates him highly. Pep believes Garcia can be useful, even if he has decided against signing a new deal.

As the transfer window winds down and Manchester City seem to be no closer to signing a first team centre-half that they so desire, Garcia may be a bigger piece of the defensive puzzle than anticipated in the upcoming season.

