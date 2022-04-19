Skip to main content

Barcelona Set to Renew Interest in Manchester City Star During Upcoming Summer Transfer Window

Clubs around Europe, including FC Barcelona, are reportedly set to renew their interest in Manchester City star Bernardo Silva this summer, according to new claims from both Italy and Spain.

Bernardo Silva's performances have been a bright spot for Manchester City in the 2021/22 campaign so far.

The Portuguese midfielder has cemented himself as a firm Player of the Season candidate with a string of world-class performances in some of the club's biggest Premier League games.

Bernardo Silva currently boasts a tally of 11 goals and five assists across all competitions, but his role as the energy man in Manchester City's dynamic midfield has made many consider him to be one of the best all-around midfielders in European football.

However, many will not forget that the 27-year-old was ready for a new adventure, strongly linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium in the summer transfer window of 2021.

In the end, a combination of no potential suitors keen on meeting Manchester City's valuation of their midfield gem, and the Etihad club's lack of a replacement lined up, saw Bernardo Silva remain a player for Pep Guardiola's side. 

The midfielder is back in the news this week, as Fichajes have revealed that FC Barcelona will renew their interest in Bernardo Silva this summer, after being linked to him just over twelve months ago.

According to the report, Barcelona will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for Bernardo Silva's signature, while Tuttomercatoweb have also pointed out that Juventus could throw their hat in the ring as they look to replace Paulo Dybala - who is said to be leaving in the summer after turning down recent contract offers.

While reports in 2021 suggested that Manchester City valued Bernardo Silva at €60 million, his superb performances this season have made him a nearly undroppable player in Pep Guardiola's star-studded squad, which could mean the Portugal international's price tag in the summer is raised significantly - if he is for sale.

