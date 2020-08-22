SI.com
Barcelona show interest in Man City left-back - €30M valuation quoted

Freddie Pye

Barcelona are interested in Manchester City left-back Angelino, according to the latest reports.

The Spanish defender has had a relatively stop and start life at the Etihad Stadium after graduating from the City Football Academy in 2014. The 23 year-old has endured several spells on loan, including periods at the likes of New York City, Girona and Mallorca. However, after an impressive spell at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, his stock may have risen substantially.

According to Jack Gaughan of the Mail, Barcelona are showing an interest in Angelino - who is claimed to be valued at €30 million by Manchester City; a similar valuation to the buying clause included in his loan deal with RB Leipzig.

angelino

To many, it comes as a surprise, especially given the apparent lack of funds available to the Catalan club. The strong interest in Angelino's Manchester City teammate Eric Garcia highlights this, with Ronald Koeman's club seemingly hesitant to send anything more than €15 million for the teenage defender.

There have been claims that Manchester City may be on the search for a left-back this summer, given the apparent lack of trust and form of Benjamin Mendy and the difficulties endured by Oleksandr Zinchenko. Some fans have called for Angelino to be the answer to those issues, however should there be a lack of faith shown from Pep Guardiola, the Spaniard may seek game time elsewhere.

