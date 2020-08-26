Barcelona star has "offer on the table" from Man City - an 'unnamed side' also interested

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto has an offer on the table from Man City. Pep Guardiola's side are 'one of two' clubs to make an approach, with the other coming from an unnamed side.

Manchester City have been linked with a part-exchange deal with Barcelona throughout the summer, with swap deals including Nelson Semedo and Joao Cancelo previously reported as well as a similar deal this time involving Sergi Roberto also touted.

However, these reports were quickly dismissed by Mundo Deportivo, who have suggested that Barcelona will not make a move for Joao Cancelo this summer. Nelson Semedo is reportedly one of only seven or eight Barcelona players who are not up for sale this summer amidst an overdue squad turnover; and with Manchester City set to demand big money for the fullback, Barcelona will look to prioritise other areas.

Roberto has become somewhat of a scapegoat at Barcelona this season but is by no means a bad player. His tactical intelligence, as well as impressive versatility, are usually the hallmarks of a Guardiola favourite.

Roberto (28) made his breakthrough at Barcelona under Pep Guardiola and may be looking to reignite his wilting career in Manchester under the boss who started it all.

-----

You can follow us for live Manchester City updates here: @City_Xtra