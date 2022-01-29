Skip to main content

Barcelona Star 'Likely' to Join Premier League Club if He Leaves La Liga - Man City Previously 'Kept Tabs' on Player

According to Sky Sports, Ousmane Dembele is 'likely' to join a Premier League side if he leaves Barcelona this January, with Manchester City previously 'keeping tabs' on the French international.

It seems recently that FC Barcelona and Manchester City have formed a brand new relationship when it comes to transfers.

After rumours for months linking Raheem Sterling with a move to the Camp Nou, it was Ferran Torres who instead returned to his native country in a deal worth €55 million. 

The Catalan giants - steeped in history - are currently experiencing one of the biggest financial crises the sport has ever seen - falling over $1.5 billion in debt.

On the pitch failures, combined with the departure of footballing great Lionel Messi, has lowered the level of quality even further. Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez is the man tasked with leading their rebuild.

One man he'll be doing that without is Ousmane Dembele, a player Barcelona paid a stunning £126 million to sign from Borussia Dortmund. 

According to Sky Sports News, Camp Nou officials have told Dembele to find another club if he will not sign their previous offer of a new short-term contract with a wage reduction.

The report says he's most 'likely' to join a Premier League side if he leaves La Liga before Monday's deadline.

Back in June 2021, a report from French outlet Foot Mercato reported that Manchester City were 'keeping tabs' on Dembele in the summer, with a move to the Premier League champion seen as 'appealing'.

Whether Dembele's desire to move reignites them links remains to be seen, however, a player of the Frenchman's quality could be hard for Pep Guardiola to pass up on if he were to become available. 

