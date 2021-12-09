Barcelona Star Midfielder 'Considering' Move to Man City - Club Willing to Offer 'Bumper Contract'

Over the past decade, Manchester City have possessed some of the finest central defensive midfielders the Premier League has ever seen.

For over seven years, Yaya Toure dominated the English game with his immense quality, and during his spell at the club, the Ivorian won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and three League Cups.

The transition from Yaya Toure to Fernandinho at the Etihad Stadium was seamless, with the Brazilian then signing in the summer of 2013 and slotting straight into the defensive midfield position.

Now the club captain, the former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder has won countless trophies in a team that has also broken countless records. But at 36 years of age, it may be time to look for his replacement.

According to the information of El Nacional, as translated and relayed by Barca Universal, Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets could be that man.

It is reported that the Spanish international midfielder has been offered the chance to reunite with former boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City at the end of the ongoing season.

Busquets' current Barcelona contract expires in 2022 and it is not looking likely the Catalan giants are offering an extension - opening the door for Manchester City to make their move.

El Nacional also say that the Blues are willing to offer Sergio Busquets a 'bumper contract' to move to the Premier League champions and continue to compete for major honours.

Although it is hard to argue against Sergio Busquets' pedigree, replacing a 36-year-old Fernandinho with another 36-year-old would be a strange decision for the club to take.

With only a few years left at the top of his game, the club will likely opt for someone much younger to replace their departing captain.

