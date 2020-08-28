SI.com
Barcelona star 'more determined than ever' to sign for Man City

Nathan Allen

In the latest twist in the Lionel Messi saga, AS are claiming that the player is "more determined to leave than ever", and is insistent that Barcelona have a moral obligation to let him go for free this summer. 

The Argentine is reportedly refusing to negotiate and is only interested in signing for Pep Guardiola's side. However, many journalists are reporting that Messi's legal case is weak and that Barcelona will only let him go if a considerable sum is paid - in some cases, reports suggest that the Catalan club want his full release clause. 

Earlier this week, the player indicated his desire to leave the club with which he has spent his entire career by sending a fax message to the Barcelona board. Reports indicate that he is unhappy with more aspects of the club than just president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Since then, links have been surfacing at an incredible rate between Messi and City, as well as Manchester United and PSG. However, most sources agree that the player is primarily interested in joining Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Messi has scored over 700 times throughout his illustrious career, winning the Ballon d'Or a record six times. His prolific goalscoring and record-breaking assist numbers have led to many football fans naming him the best male player of all time. 

