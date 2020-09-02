Barcelona star offered deal worth €700 million by Man City - reasons behind his decision to move revealed

Lionel Messi has been offered a bumper deal worth around €700 million by Manchester City to join the club this summer, according to a report by Duncan Castles.

Messi has reportedly agreed to terms which would see him spend three seasons with City in the Premier League before going on to spend two more years at New York City FC - part of the City Football Group.

The total package is worth around €700 million and would include an equity stake in the CFG.

The Argentine has decided to join the club for a number of reasons. First of all, the opportunity to reunite with Pep Guardiola is seen as the best chance of him winning his seventh Ballon d'Or. Also, the ability to fight for both the Premier League and Champions League is said to be a major pulling factor.

With a move looking likelier and likelier by the day, a Barcelona source has said Josep Bartomeu does “not want to be remembered as the president who transferred Messi”.

