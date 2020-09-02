SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Barcelona star offered deal worth €700 million by Man City - reasons behind his decision to move revealed

harryasiddall

Lionel Messi has been offered a bumper deal worth around €700 million by Manchester City to join the club this summer, according to a report by Duncan Castles.

Messi has reportedly agreed to terms which would see him spend three seasons with City in the Premier League before going on to spend two more years at New York City FC - part of the City Football Group.

The total package is worth around €700 million and would include an equity stake in the CFG. 

fbl-esp-liga-villarreal-barcelona

The Argentine has decided to join the club for a number of reasons. First of all, the opportunity to reunite with Pep Guardiola is seen as the best chance of him winning his seventh Ballon d'Or. Also, the ability to fight for both the Premier League and Champions League is said to be a major pulling factor. 

With a move looking likelier and likelier by the day, a Barcelona source has said Josep Bartomeu does “not want to be remembered as the president who transferred Messi”.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City CEO to travel to Barcelona this Friday - possible deal revealed

The Man City CEO is expected in the Catalan capital soon as Messi chase steps up a gear.

Nathan Allen

Melbourne blue

Barcelona star tells close friends he intends to leave the club with showdown talks planned

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has reportedly told close friends he intends to leave the club this summer, as showdown talks between Jorge Messi and Josep Bartomeu are set to take place.

harryasiddall

Napoli chairman to meet centre-back's agent to discuss final offer of €70 million from Man City

Aurelio De Laurentiis and Fali Ramadani will meet over the weekend to discuss the situation surrounding Kalidou Koulibaly; where City are expected to present their final offer of €70 million.

harryasiddall

Barcelona had already agreed a deal with Man City defender before contacting club chiefs

City agreed to negotiate a deal for the 19-year-old- only to be discover that he had already agreed personal terms with the Catalan club.

Nathan Allen

Talks for Serie A centre-back 'could accelerate' at the end of this week - Man City could pay €70 million

Talks for 29-year-old Senegal captain, Kalidou Koulibaly could accelerate at the end of the week, according to Corriere Mezzogiorno.

Nathan Allen

Lionel Messi – The Impossible Dream

Harry Siddall looks at The Impossible Dream; Manchester City signing the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi.

harryasiddall

"I still have one season left with them and I hope to return" - Man City defender opens up on his future

In a press conference on-duty with the Spanish national team, City's teenage defender spoke about his contract, his future and Lionel Messi.

Nathan Allen

“I think a move to Man City is likely." - Barcelona presidential candidate opens up on Lionel Messi saga

An FC Barcelona presidential candidate has called Lionel Messi's proposed move to Manchester City "likely", according to Goal.

Nathan Allen

Man City ‘promised’ Serie A centre-back - €65M fee plus bonuses agreed

Manchester City have already been ‘promised’ the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of next season, according to the latest reports from Italy, with the Premier League side set to pay an initial fee of €65 million.

Freddie Pye

Serie A defender asking club to lower asking price with Man City locked in negotiations

The Napoli defender has been linked heavily with a move to Manchester City all summer- and now sources are saying he's getting sick of waiting.

Nathan Allen