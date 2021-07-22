Barcelona Star Offered to Four Clubs Including Man City - Player 'Only Considering' Atlético Madrid Move

Manchester City have been linked with a swoop for Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann this summer, according to reports.

The Premier League champions are targeting a centre-forward signing to bolster their attacking outlets as they look to compete on all fronts next season, with the likes of Harry Kane, Danny Ings and Romelu Lukaku all being monitored by the club.

Barcelona are under immense pressure owing to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the club's gross debt nearing a staggering amount of €1.2 billion.

With the club looking to trim their wage budget by offloading a series of star players to tie Lionel Messi down till 2023, the France international, who is one of the club's highest earners, has emerged as one of the favourites to depart the Camp Nou ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

As reported by French outlet L’Équipe, relayed by Get Football French News, Barcelona are continuing their hunt for potential future destinations for the 30-year-old, who is only considering a return to Atlético Madrid, with whom he won the La Liga title in 2014.

It has further been reported that Barcelona have explored the possibility of using Griezmann, who has also been offered to Tottenham, in a potential swap deal for Atlético's Saúl Ñíguez and Juventus' Paulo Dybala.

However, it was reported recently that City have not initiated contact with the Blaugrana over a move for Griezmann, a claim which was backed by various club sources.

It is worth noting that Barcelona are hanging their hats on a loan switch for the ex-Real Sociedad star, as club officials believe that they cannot earn a significant amount from the sale of the striker, with three years left on his current deal.

Following the recent arrival(s) of Memphis Depay and Sergio Agüero to the La Liga giants, Griezmann would reportedly be open to a move away from the Camp Nou, where he would feature more regularly.

Barcelona would prefer to sell Griezmann to a club outside Spain, and the club are in 'full favour' of sanctioning a loan move if the buyer club are willing to pay his entire wages.

