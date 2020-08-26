Barcelona star offered two year contract by Man City - Pep Guardiola expected to stay

According to journalist Gerard Romero, City CEO Ferran Soriano has already spoken with Messi's entourage, and has proposed a two-year contract with similar wages to what Barcelona are currently paying the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Those wages are said to be astronomical, with some recent estimates placing his weekly fee at just under a million euros every week.

Meanwhile, one of the many factors that could help determine the plausibility of a Messi-City transfer is the future of manager Pep Guardiola. Messi worked under Pep for four years at Barcelona early in his career and the two struck up a strong relationship which Messi is reportedly eager to resume.

However, with Guardiola's contract at City set to expire at the end of the 2020/21 season, the forward would want assurances that Pep will stay for longer before he decides whether or not to join City. He has reportedly asked Guardiola to remain as City's manager.

Whether Messi would still be open to joining City should Guardiola decline to extend his contract is unclear at this moment in time.

