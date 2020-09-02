Barcelona star tells close friends he intends to leave the club with showdown talks planned

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has reportedly told close friends he intends to leave the club this summer, as showdown talks between Jorge Messi and Josep Bartomeu are set to take place, according to Mike McGrath.

With the saga surrounding Lionel Messi entering a crucial day, fresh reports from the Telegraph seem to suggest the Argentine has already made up his mind. They say he's told close friends he will definitely leave the Nou Camp this summer.

Father of Messi - Jorge - is set to have showdown talks with Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu today; where it's likely they'll come to a defined decision on the wingers future.

Barcelona are claiming the clause in Messi's contract, which allowed him to leave for free at the end of each season, expired in June. However, Messi's camp claim due to the delayed ending of the season following the COVID-19 pandemic, the clause could still be active.

