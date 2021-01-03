NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Barcelona star 'thinking' about renewing his relationship with Pep Guardiola at Man City

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi is 'thinking' about renewing his relationship with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
Barcelona legend Lionel Messi is 'thinking' about renewing his relationship with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, with the contact between the pair remaining 'constant', according to Sport as relayed by Sport Witness

Since making it clear in the summer he's fed up at Barcelona and wants a fresh challenge, footballing legend Lionel Messi has been linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium. 

The Argentine is in his final year of his current contract and - now it's January - is free to speak to other clubs about a free transfer at the end of the season. However, he's made it clear in a recent interview that he's not yet made his final decision. 

Messi, speaking to LaSexta, had this to say; “I don't know when I had last got a message from Pep but we have spoken yes. About how things are, how he's doing at City, how things are going here”

Sport do in fact say Pep Guardiola's contract extension until 2023 could prove to be a major factor in Messi's decision; as could the future of star striker Sergio Agüero.

Journalist Alfredo Martinez has said Messi has not yet made the decision on whether he will be staying at Barcelona next season or not. The 33-year-old already has an apartment in Miami, but it's only seen as an investment at the moment - the same as in other cities.

