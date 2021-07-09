Barcelona Star's Agent In 'Good Contact' With Man City - Player Offered To Club Last Summer

The agent of Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann is reportedly in 'good contact' with Manchester City, and offered the player to the Etihad Stadium last summer.

It has been a known fact for several months now that Manchester City are in the market for a new star striker this summer, but despite an official bid made for Harry Kane a few weeks ago, there have been no major strides forward.

The Tottenham and England striker is understood to still be Manchester City's number one target in the position, however the increasing frustration around negotiations with Daniel Levy may start to force the Etihad club towards alternative targets.

This week, a relatively new name has come into the frame, and with Barcelona's evident financial struggles and their intention to retain the services of Lionel Messi on a new contract, the La Liga club may be forced into more sales than they possibly first anticipated prior to the summer window.

According to the information of Shay Lugassi, Antoine Griezmann's sister and agent, Maud, is in 'good contact' with Manchester City and offered her client to the now Premier League champions last summer.

However, it is explained that the offer was rejected as the price and overall financials of a move at the time were too high for Manchester City.

With that being said, it is highlighted that this summer, the landscaped will be very different, and Antoine Griezmann's price will be lower due to the economic situation of both the transfer market and at FC Barcelona.

While Griezmann may be a very valid target as an alternative to Harry Kane, the French international certainly doesn't match the profile of player that Manchester City officials are likely to chase in the ongoing summer transfer market.

Age plays a factor, and also the fact that there is an understanding in some quarters that Pep Guardiola is looking for a different profile of striker and one that some would call a target man as opposed to a creative striker.

Subsequently, Harry Kane is likely to remain as the go-to option for Manchester City, while Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Inter's Romelu Lukaku are likely to be back-up options albeit unlikely options at that.

