Barcelona 'step up' pursuit of star Man City midfielder - set to make offer including players

Barcelona are set to step up their efforts to sign Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, with the Catalan side ready to offer players as part of a deal to sign the Portuguese international, according to reports.

After a relatively underwhelming season from the 25-year-old, it comes as no surprise for reports to be linking Silva with a move away from the club. That being said, it is borderline impossible to imagine a scenario where a player of such importance and calibre to the club would leave this summer.

However, according to the Telegraph, Barcelona have 'stepped up their pursuit' of Bernardo Silva and will try to tempt him to the Nou Camp by making him 'a key part of the team' next season. It is claimed that in order to finance a move and make it more of a tempting offer for those at the Etihad, players will be included in any offer.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sources at Barcelona have told the Telegraph that the club will test whether Bernardo Silva is willing to move after three seasons at Manchester City.

During a summer when the chances of Etihad officials signing any big-name midfielders are slim, it is expected that Bernardo Silva will remain at the club. That being said, the versatile creator has been outspoken about his future in football on previous occasions.

Speaking to TVI 24 in his native Portugal in April, Silva was quoted as saying; 

I would like to play in Spain one day. It’s a league that fascinates me. When I was a kid, I looked at the Premier League and La Liga as the two best in the world. I wouldn’t say no if the opportunity comes up."

