Barcelona still deciding whether to sign Man City defender in January or the summer

harryasiddall

Barcelona are still deciding whether to sign Manchester City defender Eric Garcia in January or wait until the summer when he's available for free, as per a report by ESPN.

The young Spaniard is most certainly a target for Ronald Koeman's side, who are looking to bring through the next generation of Barcelona stars. Once of the La Masia academy, it's well known Garcia would like to return to his former side. 

Image placeholder title
(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

During tough negotiations with City in the summer, the player's price was the only stumbling block as to why Garcia hasn't already moved back to Spain.

Barcelona can agree a pre-contract with the player in January, with the 19-year-old only having six months left on his current deal. However, there's still a chance, if a fee can be agreed, that he can actually move in Janaury.

