Barcelona striker's representatives offered his services to Man City at the start of the summer

Adam Booker

Spanish football reporter Gerard Romero reports that Antoine Griezmann's representatives offered the forward to Manchester City at the start of the summer.

Griezmann has a had an inconsistent time at Barcelona since making the move from Atletico Madrid for a reported €120M, finding it hard to hit any form. With Lionel Messi announcing that he will stay at the club for at least another season, Griezmann may be even more keen to leave Catalonia than at the start of the season.

There have been no reports of a bid for the world cup winning forward from City, however with Sergio Agüero’s contract winding down and the need for refreshing at the centre forward spot, Griezmann could be a prime candidate to lead the line for City in the future.

Griezmann scored just nine goals in 35 La Liga appearances for Barcelona in the 2019/20 season, his lowest single season tally in nearly a decade. 

