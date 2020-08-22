SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Barcelona submit first official offer for Man City defender - player already says 'ok' to the move

Freddie Pye

Barcelona have submitted their first official offer for Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia, with the player himself already giving the 'ok' to the Catalan side ahead of a potential transfer this summer, according to the latest reports.

After rejecting several proposals to extend his contract at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola announced earlier this year that the 19-year-old Spanish centre-back had decided not to extend his current deal. With his contract expiring next summer, Manchester City now have the dilemma of selling the player for a substantially reduced price, or risk losing him for free following the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.

According to Spanish journalists Fernando Polo and Gabriel Sans, as relayed by the reliable Barcelona news aggregator HagridFCB, Barcelona have offered around €10 million for Eric Garcia, and now await a response from Manchester City.

ERIC

It is reported that should City say ‘no’ to the latest proposal from the La Liga club, Barcelona will then have to wait until the ‘final stretch’ of the summer transfer market. The Catalonia club do however already have the player’s ‘OK’ to join.

Manchester City are expected to re-enter the transfer market for a second central defensive signing this summer, following the £40 million signing of Nathan Ake. It is widely reported that the player in mind is Kalidou Koulibaly, however issues over performance-related bonuses are causing minor delays in negotiations with Napoli.

ssc-napoli-v-spal-serie-a

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Man City defenders' future in doubt, six considered safe - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #26

Day 26 of the transfer window is upon us, a day - quite fittingly - filled with updates on Napoli's #26 Kalidou Koulibaly; and as the deal seemingly sleepwalks towards its conclusion, there's some interesting news about everybody's favourite 22-year-old Lyon midfielder, as well as some potential defensive outgoings.

Jack Walker

Contrasting reports in Kalidou Koulibaly saga - Italian press claim 'clubs need to hurry'

The latest suggestions from Italy relate to the speed at which negotiations between Napoli and Manchester City for Kalidou Koulibaly will have to be carried out, in order for the Serie A side to secure their number one target to replace the Senegalese defender.

Freddie Pye

by

Shteno

Breaking: Manchester City 'reach a deal' for Kalidou Koulibaly

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Manchester City have agreed a deal with Napoli regarding star defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

harryasiddall

"Sometimes it’s time for change.” - Yaya Toure talks Pep Guardiola after Champions League defeat

Ex-City midfielder Yaya Touré has exclaimed the possible need for change at the Etihad, following the club's fourth successive Champions League knockout under the reign of manager Pep Guardiola.

Sam Puddephatt

by

LukeKage323

Former Man City midfielder sparks controversy with recent comments on David Silva and Pep Guardiola

Yaya Toure’s honest reaction to David Silva’s statue and his not-so-subtle digs at Pep Guardiola is once again ruling the football headlines. The former Man City player did not hold back in his recent comments on Guardiola’s side crashing out of Champions League once again.

Shruti Sadbhav

New Barcelona manager makes Man City defender 'a priority signing'

Eric Garcia is a 'priority' target for Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, with the new boss desperate for the signing to be completed 'as soon as possible'.

Jack Walker

Man City approach Lyon over the signing of star midfielder - Arsenal also interested

Manchester City have approached Lyon over the signing of star midfielder Houssem Aouar, who has also attracted interest from fellow Premier League side Arsenal.

harryasiddall

City Football Group in 'late stage talks' to acquire French side

The City Football Group are in 'late-stage talks' to buy Ligue 2 side Troyes AC, as they seek to extend that strategy of acquiring stakes in various clubs globally.

Jack Walker

Kalidou Koulibaly 'WILL be sold' to Man City - clear road ahead, and only a matter of time

Kalidou Koulibaly will be sold to Manchester City this summer, according to the latest claims from Italy, although not without yet another delay with the Premier League club wanting to wait until next month before completing a deal.

Freddie Pye

Man City join Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG in interest in La Liga defender

According to ParisUnited, Manchester City are interested in Valencia left-back Jose Gaya, while PSG have also made enquiries alongside interested from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Jack Walker

by

dan burcea