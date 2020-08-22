Barcelona submit first official offer for Man City defender - player already says 'ok' to the move

Barcelona have submitted their first official offer for Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia, with the player himself already giving the 'ok' to the Catalan side ahead of a potential transfer this summer, according to the latest reports.

After rejecting several proposals to extend his contract at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola announced earlier this year that the 19-year-old Spanish centre-back had decided not to extend his current deal. With his contract expiring next summer, Manchester City now have the dilemma of selling the player for a substantially reduced price, or risk losing him for free following the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.

According to Spanish journalists Fernando Polo and Gabriel Sans, as relayed by the reliable Barcelona news aggregator HagridFCB, Barcelona have offered around €10 million for Eric Garcia, and now await a response from Manchester City.

It is reported that should City say ‘no’ to the latest proposal from the La Liga club, Barcelona will then have to wait until the ‘final stretch’ of the summer transfer market. The Catalonia club do however already have the player’s ‘OK’ to join.

Manchester City are expected to re-enter the transfer market for a second central defensive signing this summer, following the £40 million signing of Nathan Ake. It is widely reported that the player in mind is Kalidou Koulibaly, however issues over performance-related bonuses are causing minor delays in negotiations with Napoli.

