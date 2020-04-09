City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Barcelona target Man City defender, with current full-back heading in the opposite direction

Freddie Pye

Barcelona are targeting a move for Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo this summer, with Nelson Semedo heading in the opposite direction, according to the Telegraph.

Cancelo, who has struggled for game time under Pep Guardiola this season since making the switch to the Etihad Stadium from Juventus last summer, has been the subject of several transfer rumours in January and in the run-up to the summer transfer window.

However, with an almost certain drop in financial spend available to clubs this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent postponement of football across the globe, clubs may look to swap deals as a way of strengthening their respective squads whilst also retaining funds for other areas, as noted by the Telegraph.

fc-barcelona-v-sd-eibar-sad-la-liga

According to the report, a swap between the Barcelona and Manchester City right-backs is a potential transfer which would see the scenario above come to fruition. Both clubs would strengthen their full-back positions while also retaining funds.

Semedo (26) joined the La Liga giants in 2017 from Benfica, leaving him with two years remaining on his initial five-year contract. The Portuguese defender is yet to renew his terms at the Camp Nou.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City donate Easter Eggs and hand gel to the local community

Manchester City have donated 1,000 Easter Eggs and 700 bottled of hand sanitiser to the local area.

harryasiddall

Leaked 2020/21 Man City home kit recreated in concept designs

Based on the latest leaked information, City Xtra have created more concept kits; this time it's the 2020/21 home kit.

harryasiddall

Leaked: Manchester City 2020/21 Third Kit Additional Details

Further details surrounding the 2020/21 Manchester City Third Kit have come to light on Thursday courtesy of FootyHeadlines.

Freddie Pye

Man City star makes generous donation of 400 food packages to hometown neighbourhood

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has made a generous donation of food packages to his hometown neighbourhood, report Globo Esporte.

markgough96

Bundesliga defender wants Man City return - club cannot afford €30m fee to make deal permanent

Manchester City loanee Angelino is set to return to the club in the summer as he wants to break into City's first-team, say German media outlet Kicker.

markgough96

Man City in 'advanced talks' with players over wage deferrals amid coronavirus crisis

Manchester City are understood to be in advanced talks with their first-team squad regarding wage deferrals amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, according to the Times.

Freddie Pye

Leroy Sane provides fitness update

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has provided the latest update on his road to full fitness, following his long-term cruciate ligament injury sustained in August 2019.

Freddie Pye

Man City star considers retirement at the end of this season

City's captain David Silva is debating hanging up his boots for good once this season is said and done.

richarddugdale

Youngster set to join the Man City first team rather than academy this summer

New signing Yan Couto is set to join the first-team setup in pre-season; with Pep Guardiola already formulating plans for the youngster.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City have ‘already tried to snatch’ Juventus winger – swap deal with forward may be back on

The potential swap deal involving Gabriel Jesus and Douglas Costa could be back on after emerging reports suggests previous interest in Costa from City.

Alex Farrell