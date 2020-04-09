Barcelona target Man City defender, with current full-back heading in the opposite direction

Barcelona are targeting a move for Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo this summer, with Nelson Semedo heading in the opposite direction, according to the Telegraph.

Cancelo, who has struggled for game time under Pep Guardiola this season since making the switch to the Etihad Stadium from Juventus last summer, has been the subject of several transfer rumours in January and in the run-up to the summer transfer window.

However, with an almost certain drop in financial spend available to clubs this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent postponement of football across the globe, clubs may look to swap deals as a way of strengthening their respective squads whilst also retaining funds for other areas, as noted by the Telegraph.

According to the report, a swap between the Barcelona and Manchester City right-backs is a potential transfer which would see the scenario above come to fruition. Both clubs would strengthen their full-back positions while also retaining funds.

Semedo (26) joined the La Liga giants in 2017 from Benfica, leaving him with two years remaining on his initial five-year contract. The Portuguese defender is yet to renew his terms at the Camp Nou.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra