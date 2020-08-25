Barcelona target Man City forward as Luis Suarez replacement - enquiries already made

Barcelona have identified Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus as a potential replacement for the outgoing Luis Suarez, according to the latest information in Brazil.

The La Liga club are seemingly enduring a major period of transition, and with that has come a shift in personnel featuring significant player departures mooted around the club. Several of those have come in the attacking department, with Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez reportedly heading for the exit door during the current summer transfer window.

According to GloboEsporte in Brazil, Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is one name that has been identified as a possible replacement for the aforementioned outgoing striker. It is reported that Barcelona have already made contact with the relevant officials at the Etihad Stadium to enquire about the feasibility of a transfer.

(Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It isn't the first time the Brazilian forward has been linked with an exit from the Etihad, with several reports earlier this year suggesting that the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan were willing to make an approach for the forward. Those seem to have be quashed, however should Barcelona secure significant funding through Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez, a move for Jesus should not be ruled out.

