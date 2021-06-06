Sports Illustrated home
Barcelona Target Man City Star Defender Ahead of Summer Move - Club Willing to Negotiate With Swap Deal Mentioned

Barcelona hold an interest in Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte, according to the latest information to emerge from Spain this week.
The Spain international has endured a season of mixed fortunes under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, with the rise in form of John Stones alongside Ruben Dias forcing the former Bilbao defender to take a place as third choice centre-back.

Such has been his disappointment at falling down the central defensive pecking order that some sources are claiming that he would be open to a change this summer, with the most likely destination being back to La Liga.

Unsurprisingly, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been mooted as the most likely suitors, and a new report from Sport has addressed the interest of the Camp Nou side in a new report this week.

According to the information provided on the front cover of Sport's latest edition on Sunday, Barcelona hold an interest in Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte - with the newspaper describing it as 'Target Laporte'.

These claims may not be as far-fetched as first presumed, with it being suggested that while Laporte is an option for Barcelona in order to further strengthen their defence, Manchester City themselves would be willing to negotiate.

In recent weeks, one particular name has kept cropping up in Spanish press, and the report from Sport states that as part of potential negotiations to take Aymeric Laporte to Barcelona, Sergi Roberto could enter into the operation.

Manchester City have not been linked with any potential replacements for Aymeric Laporte, and one would presume that should the Spain international secure a move away from the club this summer, that Nathan Ake would see more gametime for himself.

Nevertheless, it remains highly unlikely at Barcelona of all clubs would be able to sanction a move for a player who is likely to be valued by his current employers at a figure in excess of £70 million.

