Barcelona to announce Lionel Messi departure 'in the coming days' - Man City will NOT offer Bernardo Silva in negotiations

Barcelona will announce the departure of Lionel Messi on the club's social networks in the coming days, while Manchester City will not be offering Bernardo Silva in negotiations for the Argentine star, according to the latest reports.

As we head towards day four of the ongoing reports surrounding the most high-profile potential transfer in recent memory, the Lionel Messi reports and rumours continue to come in thick and fast. The latest suggestions concern the timing of an official announcement in regards to the Argentine forward's future, as well as the possibility of Manchester City including some big names in negotiations for the 33-year-old.

According to Miquel Blazquez, Lionel Messi will not continue at Barcelona next season - as expected at this stage. The official announcement, which will arrive 'in the next few days', will be 'made official for everyone' through the club's social networks.

Adding to the above, the ever-present journalist Veronica Brunati shed some light on the possibility of the Premier League side including players in a potential deal. However, Manchester City will NOT be offering Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva in negotiations for Lionel Messi. That being said, the only player who can enter negotiations is Gabriel Jesus - a player who has been claimed to be on Barcelona's radar, according to various reports in Brazil.

We'll be sure to be back with you throughout Friday as the Lionel Messi saga ramps up in intensity.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra