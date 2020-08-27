SI.com
Barcelona to announce Lionel Messi departure 'in the coming days' - Man City will NOT offer Bernardo Silva in negotiations

Freddie Pye

Barcelona will announce the departure of Lionel Messi on the club's social networks in the coming days, while Manchester City will not be offering Bernardo Silva in negotiations for the Argentine star, according to the latest reports.

As we head towards day four of the ongoing reports surrounding the most high-profile potential transfer in recent memory, the Lionel Messi reports and rumours continue to come in thick and fast. The latest suggestions concern the timing of an official announcement in regards to the Argentine forward's future, as well as the possibility of Manchester City including some big names in negotiations for the 33-year-old.

According to Miquel Blazquez, Lionel Messi will not continue at Barcelona next season - as expected at this stage. The official announcement, which will arrive 'in the next few days', will be 'made official for everyone' through the club's social networks.

fifa-ballon-dor-gala-2015

Adding to the above, the ever-present journalist Veronica Brunati shed some light on the possibility of the Premier League side including players in a potential deal. However, Manchester City will NOT be offering Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva in negotiations for Lionel Messi. That being said, the only player who can enter negotiations is Gabriel Jesus - a player who has been claimed to be on Barcelona's radar, according to various reports in Brazil.

We'll be sure to be back with you throughout Friday as the Lionel Messi saga ramps up in intensity.

COMMUNITY

Man City and Napoli are at the 'details stage' for Kalidou Koulibaly - €75M needed to close the deal

Manchester City's latest proposal for Kalidou Koulibaly that is reported to be in the region of €70 million 'is not enough to convince' Napoli's Aurelio De Laurentiis, according to the latest reports from Italy.

Freddie Pye

by

Shteno

Man City agree personal terms with Lionel Messi - officials optimistic of transfer - The Lionel Messi Round-Up

As the news regarding Lionel Messi’s rumoured exit from Barcelona enter a third day, several journalists have suggested that Manchester City already have an agreement in place to sign the star and reunite him with Pep Guardiola.

Harry Winters

Man City instruct agent of Napoli star to submit offer of €60 million - deadline set for transfer

Neapolitan journalist Marco Giordano reports that Manchester City have instructed agent Fali Ramadani to offer Napoli €60M plus €10M in bonuses for Kalidou Koulibaly, however that is not an official offer.

Adam Booker

Man City could 'look elsewhere' as Koulibaly complications arise - Juventus defender identified as potential alternative

Manchester City may look elsewhere for their central defensive signing this summer after Napoli refuse to lower demands for Kalidou Koulibaly, according to recent reports.

Nathan Allen

Man City have approach for Juventus star rejected - player not willing to move to Premier League

Manchester City have had surprise approach for Juventus defender and former target Leonardo Bonucci rejected.

Nathan Allen

BREAKING: Man City and Lionel Messi reach 'agreement in numbers'

Manchester City have reached an agreement in numbers with Barcelona star Lionel Messi, according to journalist Veronica Brunati.

harryasiddall

Man City willing to pursue Kalidou Koulibaly AND Lionel Messi - prepared to 'get towards' €80M for Napoli defender

Manchester City are prepared to continue their pursuit of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, even as the separate pursuit of Barcelona star Lionel Messi continues, according to the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye

Lionel Messi to explain decision to leave Barcelona - Man City have less than €200M available to fund move

Lionel Messi is set to explain his reasoning behind the decision to leave Barcelona 'in the coming days' according to reports in Spain, while a separate claim suggests that Manchester City are prepared to pay a transfer fee for the Argentine forward but have less than €200 million at their disposal.

Freddie Pye

Man City want Lionel Messi documentation ready for Monday - meeting to finalise transfer targeted

Manchester City want Barcelona and Lionel Messi to come to an agreement over the departure of the Argentine forward, in order to allow themselves to prepare the necessary documentation for a transfer for Monday, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Lionel Messi to Manchester City - Where does this transfer currently stand?

Okay, so the last 24 hours have been absolutely mental from a footballing perspective. In the immediate aftermath of Harry Maguire being found guilty of battering the bobby in Mykanos, Lionel Messi decided to give United a day off from some bad PR by announcing his desire to leave Manchester City.

Joe Butterfield