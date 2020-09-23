Barcelona to offer €18M for Man City defender following the sale of Nelson Semedo

According to reports, Barcelona will offer Man City €18M for Eric Garcia, following the sale of Nelson Semedo to Wolves, according to Javi Miguel.

Garcia was left out of the Manchester City squad for their Premier League opener against Wolves on Monday due to a head injury, however, reports suggested that his exclusion was - in fact - due to his imminent move to Barcelona.

Negotiations have failed to take off since Pep Guardiola announced Garcia's decision to leave earlier this summer, with many expecting a deal to be completed after the conclusion of the Champions League. However, with major sales now being made at the Nou Camp, Garcia may finally be nearing a return to his boyhood team.

Nelson Semedo, who was previously rumoured to be involved in a move to Manchester City, has joined Wolves for a deal worth over €30M, freeing up cash for the Catalan club to meet City's asking price for the young Spanish defender.

If the reports suggesting that Garcia is fit to play are to be believed, any exclusion from Thursday's Carabao Cup squad will point heavily to his departure, which could see City net a healthy fee for a wantaway player in the final year of his contract.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra