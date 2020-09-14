SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Barcelona to propose another offer for Man City defender - €10 million fee mentioned

Adam Booker

Barcelona could propose another offer to Manchester City for Eric Garcia this week, reports Spanish journalist Oriol Domènech. The offer could be worth over €10M, which is only 1/3 of what the Premier League value the young Spaniard at - according to recent reports surrounding the player's valuation. 

Garcia has just 10 months left on his contract and would be able to sign for a new club for free in January 2021. Barca may be willing to wait until then if City do not lower their asking price of nearly €30M.

Image placeholder title
(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

While the 19-year-old has stated his desire leave at the end of his contract, the Manchester City hierarchy may feel Garcia is a necessary asset for the 2020/21 season if they fail to bring in another centre-half. 

The summer transfer window has two weeks left and there has been no first team player movement at the Etihad Stadium since August 5th. City had been reported to be undergo a major overhaul this summer, however some fans have been relatively disappointed at the recruitment of Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres in terms of the numbers recruited. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City duo return to training after quarantine restrictions

As the days tick down to the start of Manchester City’s Premier League campaign, players and staff are returning from International duty and holidays.

Adam Booker

Man City make €94M 'formal offer' for La Liga centre-back - club refer to release clause

Manchester City have made an €89 million formal offer to Atletico Madrid for central defender Jose Maria Gimenez, according to the latest reports from Spain. However, the La Liga club appear to have referred to the player's substantial release clause as a form of rejection due to their lack of intent to sell.

Freddie Pye

Trio of European sides chasing Man City defender - superagent Jorge Mendes working to 'settle the deal'

Man City's Nicolas Otamendi has a trio of admirers in Europe, with his former side FC Porto leading the race to sign the Argentinean defender.

markgough96

Zack Steffen: The man set to challenge for the number one spot?

After being pictured in pre-season training, Zack Steffen is expected to become Manchester City’s second choice goalkeeper, following the departure of Claudio Bravo after four seasons at the club. But who is the American international? What can we expect to see from him? And, could he really challenge Ederson for the number one spot?

Harry Winters

'We would listen to the proposal' - Agent of Man City midfielder admits the player is open to leaving the club

The agent of Man City's Oleksandr Zinchenko has revealed that Napoli are interested in the midfielder, and he could be used in the negotiations to bring Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester.

markgough96

Man United snatch the signing of prolific Man City youngster

Manchester United are set to sign Manchester City forward Charlie McNeill for £750,000, after he rejected a professional contract at the Etihad.

Adam Booker

Man City receive major injury boost ahead of Wolves fixture

Sergio Aguero has provided Manchester City with a significant injury boost ahead of Pep Guardiola's sides opening Premier League fixture against Wolves next Monday, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Barcelona and Man City are ‘distant’ regarding valuation of young defender

Barcelona and Manchester City are ‘distant’ regarding Eric Garcia, reports Marca. City are asking for €30M including add-ons, making the operation complicated.

Adam Booker

Napoli star has his ‘suitcases ready’ to travel and sign for Man City as soon as he’s given approval

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has his ‘suitcases ready’ to travel and sign for Manchester City as soon as he’s given approval.

Adam Booker

Man City star highest rated Premier League player in new Fifa 21 game

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has been awarded a 91 rated card in the new Fifa Ultimate Team game-mode - the highest in the Premier League.

harryasiddall