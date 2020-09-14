Barcelona to propose another offer for Man City defender - €10 million fee mentioned

Barcelona could propose another offer to Manchester City for Eric Garcia this week, reports Spanish journalist Oriol Domènech. The offer could be worth over €10M, which is only 1/3 of what the Premier League value the young Spaniard at - according to recent reports surrounding the player's valuation.

Garcia has just 10 months left on his contract and would be able to sign for a new club for free in January 2021. Barca may be willing to wait until then if City do not lower their asking price of nearly €30M.

(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

While the 19-year-old has stated his desire leave at the end of his contract, the Manchester City hierarchy may feel Garcia is a necessary asset for the 2020/21 season if they fail to bring in another centre-half.

The summer transfer window has two weeks left and there has been no first team player movement at the Etihad Stadium since August 5th. City had been reported to be undergo a major overhaul this summer, however some fans have been relatively disappointed at the recruitment of Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres in terms of the numbers recruited.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra