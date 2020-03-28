City Xtra
Barcelona seek to rival Bayern Munich for Leroy Sané - player not 'desperate' to return to Germany

Alex Farrell

Barcelona have emerged as a potential rival to Bayern Munich in the race for Leroy Sané, according to Calciomercato.

The 24-year-old is said to no longer be ‘desperate’ to return to his homeland, and may instead consider options elsewhere should they arise. One of these potential suitors is La Liga giant Barcelona, who would be keen on prising him away from Bayern’s grasp this summer.

According to recent reports, the winger may even prefer a move to Catalonia over Bavaria, should the La Liga side show an interest in him. This would almost certainly represent a significant blow to Bayern, who have been pursuing his signature for an extended period of time.

GettyImages-1156118366

However, it is still not certain whether the German international will actually leave Manchester City this summer. Though his contract is set to expire in June 2021, Pep Guardiola remains keen on keeping Sane at the Etihad Stadium, and no one as yet appears to have made a concrete offer for his services.

Sane has made just one appearance in a blue shirt this season, picking up a serious knee injury during the Community Shield matchup against Liverpool back in August. 

