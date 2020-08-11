City Xtra
Barcelona 'unlikely' to pay in excess of €15M for centre-back  - Man City set €30M valuation

Jack Walker

According to ESPN, Barcelona will try to sign Spanish defender Eric Garcia this summer. The Catalan side are planning to launch a bid for the La Masia graduate after the conclusion of the Champions League, but only value the player at around €15M.

Barcelona do not expect Man City to make it easy for them when talks begin for Eric Garcia, having described the relationship between the two clubs as "cordial but not excellent". The Blaugrana have not yet made contact with City for the player and only plan to launch a bid once the Champions League reaches its conclusion.

GettyImages-1196371356

Manchester City are adamant they will not sell for less than their valuation, which is believed to be around €30M including add-ons, while Barcelona are unlikely to pay in excess of €15M for a player who is out of contract next summer.

Pep Guardiola had previously stated that the player was crucial to his plans next season, but recent reports suggesting John Stones may be kept at the club suggest that City are ready to cash in on the departing 19-year-old.

-----

