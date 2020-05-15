City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Barcelona 'yet to hold any talks' with Man City star

harryasiddall

A deal to bring Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo to Barcelona has not progressed in recent weeks with the two clubs 'yet to hold any talks', according to MARCA as relayed by Sport Witness.

Recent reports have suggested a swap deal involving Joao Cancelo and Nelson Semedo could be in the works; with City apparently in the market for a new full-back this summer.

fbl-eng-pr-man-utd-man-city (11)
(Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Cancelo is the 'most expensive' option for the Spanish giants - with the player's high price tag and wages set to be a big obstacle. This is making any deal for the Portuguese international 'complicated'.

The right-back has failed to make an impression in Manchester since his move to the club last summer. And mainly due to the good form of Kyle Walker, he's struggled to get any sort of run in the side.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"He took City to a new level..." - Former assistant manager offers an insight into Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola’s former assistant, Domenec Torrent has been offering insights into the mentality of his former boss.

DanielBower

Man City have 'accelerated' efforts to sign French defender - Wolves also interested

Manchester City will face tough competition from Wolves to sign Angers youngster Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Matt Astbury

Man City among six clubs targeting Chelsea and England midfielder

Chelsea's youth star Tino Anjorin is a target for Man City, alongside five other unnamed clubs, report AllNigeriaSoccer.

markgough96

by

OC Blue

Man City set up COVID-19 testing system in anticipation for players' return

Manchester City have set up a COVID-19 testing point in anticipation of footballs return.

Matt Astbury

Anderlecht 'have not given up hope' of loaning Man City defender

Anderlecht have 'not given up hope' of loaning Man City defender Philippe Sandler for another year.

Matt Astbury

OFFICIAL: Man City midfielder to be offered contract extension following latest Premier League vote

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is set to be offered a contract extension until the end of the current Premier League season, following a vote by top-flight clubs on Monday.

Freddie Pye

by

steffo bamford

'He is the best coach in the world' - Aston Villa midfielder reveals admiration for Man City manager

Former Man City midfielder Douglas Luiz has revealed his admiration for Pep Guardiola, labelling the Catalan 'the best coach in the world'.

markgough96

Man City Player Ratings 2019/20 - Part Three - The Forwards

It's the third and final instalment of our 2019/20 player ratings series, and we take a look at those providing the goods this season.

adamjmonk

Barcelona star 'agrees terms' with Man City

A swap deal involving Nelson Semedo and Joao Cancelo is in the works according to a report by Sport.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'keen' on PSG midfielder - Guardiola wants the signing 'immediately'

Pep Guardiola wants PSG youngster Edouard Michut 'immediately' as it's emerged City are interested in signing him.

Nathan Allen