Barcelona 'yet to hold any talks' with Man City star

A deal to bring Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo to Barcelona has not progressed in recent weeks with the two clubs 'yet to hold any talks', according to MARCA as relayed by Sport Witness.

Recent reports have suggested a swap deal involving Joao Cancelo and Nelson Semedo could be in the works; with City apparently in the market for a new full-back this summer.

Cancelo is the 'most expensive' option for the Spanish giants - with the player's high price tag and wages set to be a big obstacle. This is making any deal for the Portuguese international 'complicated'.

The right-back has failed to make an impression in Manchester since his move to the club last summer. And mainly due to the good form of Kyle Walker, he's struggled to get any sort of run in the side.

