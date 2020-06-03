Barcelona's approach for Man City defender rejected - club maintain he is 'not for sale'

Spanish giants Barcelona have made enquires about the possibility of signing Manchester City youngster Eric Garcia this summer, however the club have rejected the approach and maintained he is not for sale, according to ESPN.

This season really has been a breakthrough campaign for the former Barcelona youngster, making six appearances in the Premier League, one in the Champions League and one in the FA Cup.

Despite allowing him to leave for City's academy back in 2017, Barcelona have enquired about the youngsters position within the team and the possibility of lining up a return. According to reports from SPORT, Garcia 'never regretted' the decision to leave and try his luck in Manchester.

It's reported that Pep Guardiola is extremely fond of Garcia's ability and wants to keep him around the first team next season - despite plans to sign a new central defender.

With only 24 months left on his current deal, and the future of manager Pep Guardiola still in doubt, Garcia is in a strong bargaining position with the club once talks of a renewal begins.

Speaking of a contract renewal, SPORT say negotiations began before the COVID-19 pandemic but since, understandably, have slowed down.

