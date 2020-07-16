City Xtra
Barcelona's plan to sign Man City defender 'won't be easy' - Pep Guardiola set to make player a starter

FC Barcelona's efforts to bolster their defensive options by signing Manchester City youngster Eric Garcia 'won't be easy', with Pep Guardiola set to assure the Spaniard of his first-team opportunities next season, claims Mundo Deportivo journalist Miguel Rico as relayed via SportsWitness.

The future of Eric Garcia (19), has featured heavily in the press in the recent weeks. Barcelona's wish to re-sign their former academy graduate is widely reported - but so is City's reluctance to allow Garcia to leave. 

Pep Guardiola was unequivocal when he spoke publicly about Garcia's future, emphasising that he hoped the Spanish defender would commit his future to the club.

Rico says that Barcelona are determined to add a defender to their squad for next season, with Garcia a priority target. The difficulty, though, stems from City's own substantial offer made to the teenager, as well as assurances from Guardiola that there will be first-team opportunities next season. 

Indeed, since the football resumed after the Covid-19 induced pause, Garcia has started the majority of the games that he has been available for - including the emphatic 4-0 victory against Liverpool. 

City fans will be hopeful that Rico's report is true, as there is a lot of faith and confidence in the abilities of Garcia to develop into an integral figure at the heart of the City defence. 

