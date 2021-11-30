Barcelona's View on Potential Cash-Only Swoop for Man City Star Revealed - Spanish Giants Retain Hope in Pursuit

Barcelona are hoping of incorporating one of their players into a potential package deal for Ferran Torres, as they reportedly consider a cash-only move for the Manchester City star to be 'impossible'.

Torres has been linked with a sensational switch to Catalonia in the past week, with reliable sources close to Manchester City confirming that the 21-year-old is interested in joining Barcelona should the chance arise.

Since arriving to the Etihad Stadium for a fee of £21 million in 2020, Torres has been a key asset to Pep Guardiola's side despite often being used as a squad player. However, his versatility and eye for goal have often seen his line up down the middle for City in the absence of a recognised striker.

The Spain international, who is expected to return to full first-team training in December as he recovers from a foot fracture suffered on international duty, has reportedly informed Guardiola of his desire to join Barcelona, with the Manchester City boss ready to let the forward go for the right price.

According to the latest information of Spanish journalist Fernando Polo, which has been relayed by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona hope that Manchester City consider and take into account Torres' desire to leave while assessing any potential offers made for the former Valencia man.

Moreover, the La Liga side are hopeful that Manchester City would be open to including a Camp Nou star into a player-plus-cash package deal, as Barcelona consider a cash-only deal to be 'impossible'.

It has further been stated that teenage trio - Nico González, Gavi and Pedri - are considered as 'non-transferable' by the Spanish side, who are adamant on keeping hold of their young stars who have emerged through the academy ranks at La Masia.

Barcelona are willing to include one of Sergiño Dest, Sergi Roberto, Clément Lenglet, Óscar Mingueza, Phillipe Coutinho, Neto and Samuel Umtiti in their pursuit of Torres' services, but it remains to be seen if Manchester City entertain anything besides a straight cash offer for their forward.

In theory, the potential inclusion of a Barcelona player in any sort of deal would boost their chances of landing Torres, with the Catalan outfit struggling to raise funds to strengthen their squad as they lie in significant debt.

Despite making an encouraging start to the campaign in Manchester, Torres has been wooed by the prospect of being the main man in attack for Barcelona under newly-appointed manager Xavi, who is keen on having his fellow Spaniard play under him.

