Bayern Munich and Man City are just €10 million apart in their valuation of star winger - personal terms agreed

Bayern Munich and Manchester City are now just €10 million apart in negotiating a fee for the transfer of Leroy Sane this summer, with personal terms between club and player already agreed, according to Kicker as reported by Transfermarkt.

It was reported earlier on Wednesday by the Telegraph that Bayern believed it would take a financial package of €65 million to secure the services of the Manchester City winger, and that the German side were preparing a new offer €50 million for the re-opening of the transfer window.

According to Thursday's edition of Kicker in Germany, as relayed by Transfermarkt, the two clubs are in fact just €10 million apart in their valuation of the 24-year-old. Contrary to reports in England stating that Bayern's bid would be €50 million, it is now believed that the asking price from Manchester City is of that value.

The German outlet also claim that an agreement between club and player has been reached, with Leroy Sane agreeing to a five-year contract at the Allianz Arena.

