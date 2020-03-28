City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Bayern Munich chairman opens up on potential player swap deal for Leroy Sane

Alex Farrell

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has dismissed rumours around a swap deal involving Leroy Sané and David Alaba, according to Manuel Bonke.

One recent report indicated that the Bundesliga side may well be interested in such a transfer, apparently offering the Austrian international plus £50 million to finally bring Sané to the Allianz Arena.

However, the latest public announcement from Rummenigge appears to have poured cold water on the idea.

  Bayern Munich’s chairman was first quoted as acknowledging the numerous reports emerging in the press, but then moved quickly to dispel such rumours:

"As I have heard, rumours are circulating that we would like to give David Alaba away in exchange for Leroy Sane.’

I say this clearly: this is Grimm's fairy tale and has nothing to do with reality!"

The German is clearly keen to dispel the persistent links with an exchange for the two players, as rumours continue to gain pace as we head towards the summer transfer window.

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-fc-schalke-04-bundesliga (1)

With both players having just over one year left on their contracts, it is easy to see why such suggestions may have emerged. Likewise, the deal would fill a need for both Bayern and City.

Left-back has represented something of a problem position for Pep Guardiola following his arrival in Manchester, and Sané has been a top target for the Bavarian club since at least last summer.

Whatever happens in the months to come, it remains clear that Leroy Sané’s future at the Etihad Stadium remains uncertain at best.  

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pep Guardiola identifies 'three problem areas' of the Man City squad

Pep Guardiola has identified the three problem areas of the Manchester City squad that he has to address before the start of next season.

harryasiddall

by

Alphie Izzett

Barcelona seek to rival Bayern Munich for Leroy Sané - player not 'desperate' to return to Germany

Transfer speculation around Leroy Sané continues to grow, with Barcelona emerging as a potential alternative to Bayern Munich for the winger.

Alex Farrell

Juventus 'move forward' in their attempts to bring Man City star to the club

Recent rumours linking Gabriel Jesus to Juventus have intensified with reports suggesting the two clubs have had talks about the potential transfer.

harryasiddall

Manchester City labelled 'pariah club' by Premier League rivals following UEFA sanction enquiry

Manchester City are regarded as a ‘pariah club’ by a number of their Premier League rivals, after many top-flight clubs filed a bid to uphold their Champions League ban.

Danny Lardner

Ilkay Gundogan campaigns for shopping services and support in Germany amid COVID-19 crisis

Ilkay Gundogan is campaigning for new services to aid the nurses in Germany amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Danny Lardner

Pep Guardiola identifies Juventus defender as potential centre-back recruit this summer

Pep Guardiola is reportedly interested in recruiting Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci (32) to Manchester City this summer.

Danny Lardner

Pep Guardiola identifies two problem positions in defence to improve Man City next season

Pep Guardiola is looking to shake-up Manchester City's back-line this summer with two new signings in the next transfer window.

richarddugdale

Bayern Munich plot player exchange + £50 million cash bid to persuade Man City to part with Leroy Sané

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are prepared to offer David Alaba plus £50 million for Leroy Sane this summer, report SunSport.

markgough96

Man City 'chasing' Hellas Verona defender - but rival interest from Man United, Everton & Inter Milan

Manchester City are among a trio of Premier League sides 'chasing' Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla, but Inter Milan lead the race, say L'Arena.

markgough96

Manchester City 'surprised' by one Premier League rivals' involvement in UEFA ban enquiry

Manchester City officials are said to be 'surprised' by Liverpool's involvement in an attempt to clarify UEFA’s position, expecting only clubs below them in the Premier League to express an interest.

Alex Farrell