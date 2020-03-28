Bayern Munich chairman opens up on potential player swap deal for Leroy Sane

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has dismissed rumours around a swap deal involving Leroy Sané and David Alaba, according to Manuel Bonke.

One recent report indicated that the Bundesliga side may well be interested in such a transfer, apparently offering the Austrian international plus £50 million to finally bring Sané to the Allianz Arena.

However, the latest public announcement from Rummenigge appears to have poured cold water on the idea.

Bayern Munich’s chairman was first quoted as acknowledging the numerous reports emerging in the press, but then moved quickly to dispel such rumours:

"As I have heard, rumours are circulating that we would like to give David Alaba away in exchange for Leroy Sane.’

‘I say this clearly: this is Grimm's fairy tale and has nothing to do with reality!"

The German is clearly keen to dispel the persistent links with an exchange for the two players, as rumours continue to gain pace as we head towards the summer transfer window.

With both players having just over one year left on their contracts, it is easy to see why such suggestions may have emerged. Likewise, the deal would fill a need for both Bayern and City.

Left-back has represented something of a problem position for Pep Guardiola following his arrival in Manchester, and Sané has been a top target for the Bavarian club since at least last summer.

Whatever happens in the months to come, it remains clear that Leroy Sané’s future at the Etihad Stadium remains uncertain at best.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra