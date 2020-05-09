City Xtra
Bayern Munich 'convince' Man City star to move to Germany

Matt Astbury

Leroy Sané's move to Bayern Munich looks to have moved a step closer, with Bayern Munich finally convincing the winger to make the switch to Germany, according to The Athletic.

The long-running transfer saga linking Leroy Sané to Bayern Munich looks to have moved a step closer to a conclusion. The German international has been linked with a move to Germany for a number of seasons and the Bundesliga giants are convinced a move is close to being finalised.

Sané recently told friends that he intends to raise his daughter in Germany, implying his time at the Etihad is coming to an end.

Unlike teammates Fernandinho, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, Sané is believed to not have the same determined approach, but manager Pep Guardiola would like to see the winger stay in Manchester and realise his potential. 

