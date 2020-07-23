Bayern Munich defender confirmed as a Man City target - but Real Madrid could scupper move

Manchester City have prioritised Bayern Munich defender David Alaba as a target this summer, but the player appears to prefer a move to Real Madrid, claims Telegraph journalist James Ducker.

Recent reports have suggested that City have already held talks with Alaba's representatives. However, the willingness of the Austria international to move to England is not yet clear.

Ducker says that Alaba does favour a move to Spain if he is to leave Bayern Munich, but that City are prepared to make a bid if they receive any signals that the left-back could be tempted to reunite with Pep Guardiola.

Additionally, the Telegraph reporter confirms reports that City are optimistic of signing Valencia midfielder Ferran Torres, and that Kalidou Koulibaly, Nathan Ake and Diego Carlos are all targets in the club's centre-back recruitment plan.

As for Alaba, the Austrian would be an ideal signing for City. This season he has played regularly as a central defender, and he typically plays for his national side as a midfielder. Such versatility would suit Guardiola's system very well, and allow Alaba to provide a solution to more than one problem in the current squad.

-----

Follow us Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra