City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Bayern Munich 'determined' to sign Man City star - £60 million fee mentioned

Shruti Sadbhav

The rumoured transfer of Leroy Sané to Bayern Munich has dominated football headlines for quite some time. In addition to the year-long reports about a plausible deal, Sky Sports now suggest that the German club are still 'determined' to sign the 24-year-old winger regardless of the economic impact of COVID-19.

The club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has revealed that Bayern want to bring in a ‘top talent from Europe’. It appears that he was hinting at Sané, since he also described one of their two targets as a ‘German international’.

Talking to a German outlet, Salihamidzic said, "We want to strengthen ourselves with a top talent from Europe and also bring an international star to Munich, who enhances the quality of our team and helps the team to offer our spectators strong and attractive football."

fbl-jpn-man-city-yokohama
(Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Bayern reportedly wanted to sign Sané last year. Unfortunately, the German international sustained a crucial ligament injury that ruled him out of action. Although Sané returned to training earlier this year, he still wasn't fit enough to play for the first team.

His much-anticipated return was delayed after the Premier League season came to a halt due to the spread of coronavirus. Sané returned to training earlier this year, and that spiked the interest of Bayern once again. The Bundesliga giants are reportedly ready to pay £52m to £60m for the winger. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City in 'advanced talks' to sign Barcelona star - swap deal mentioned

Manchester City are in 'advanced talks' to sign Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo according to the latest reports.

Matt Astbury

Man City set to sign Celtic midfielder - compensation fee agreed

Manchester City are set to bring 16-year-old midfielder Josh Adam to the club, with a compensation fee being agreed with Celtic.

Matt Astbury

Man City set to begin negotiations with Bayern Munich over star winger - talks between player and club also begun

The deal bring Leroy Sané to Bayern Munich seems to be picking up speed, with negotiations between clubs set to get underway.

Hamish MacRae

Man City Player Ratings 2019/20 - Part One - The Defence

In part one of our annual 'end-of-season' player ratings, Adam Monk runs us through his assessment of Manchester City's defensive line from Claudio Bravo to Benjamin Mendy, from Scott Carson to Eric Garcia.

adamjmonk

"We’d like to play the return leg with fans" - Man City star opens up on Champions League return

Rumours continue to swirl about the probability of the Champions League campaign being finished, however Sergio Aguero is confident the competition can be completed.

Hamish MacRae

Man City join Ajax & PSG in 'following progress' of Turkish Süper Lig teenager

Fenerbahce starlet Melih Bostan is on the radar of Man City, alongside Ajax and PSG, report Fotospor.

markgough96

Man City and Barcelona lead battle to sign Benfica star - 'financial difficulties' forcing club to cash in

Benfica's defender Ruben Dias could be heading for a summer transfer to Man City or Barcelona, say Record as relayed via Sport Witness.

markgough96

"If we have another conversation about another contract in the future, I would be happy...” - Man City star hints at new deal

Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho has hinted in a recent interview that he could be extending his stay at City for even further.

Matt Astbury

The Header That Defined A Season

Eight years ago, in April of 2012, the stakes were higher than any other. On that night, one man leapt above all others...

Matt Astbury

Bundesliga side 'in talks' with Man City over goalkeeper transfer

German side Fortuna Dusseldorf are 'in talks' to extend the loan deal of keeper Zack Steffen.

Nathan Allen