Bayern Munich 'determined' to sign Man City star - £60 million fee mentioned

The rumoured transfer of Leroy Sané to Bayern Munich has dominated football headlines for quite some time. In addition to the year-long reports about a plausible deal, Sky Sports now suggest that the German club are still 'determined' to sign the 24-year-old winger regardless of the economic impact of COVID-19.

The club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has revealed that Bayern want to bring in a ‘top talent from Europe’. It appears that he was hinting at Sané, since he also described one of their two targets as a ‘German international’.

Talking to a German outlet, Salihamidzic said, "We want to strengthen ourselves with a top talent from Europe and also bring an international star to Munich, who enhances the quality of our team and helps the team to offer our spectators strong and attractive football."

Bayern reportedly wanted to sign Sané last year. Unfortunately, the German international sustained a crucial ligament injury that ruled him out of action. Although Sané returned to training earlier this year, he still wasn't fit enough to play for the first team.

His much-anticipated return was delayed after the Premier League season came to a halt due to the spread of coronavirus. Sané returned to training earlier this year, and that spiked the interest of Bayern once again. The Bundesliga giants are reportedly ready to pay £52m to £60m for the winger.

